DFA: Ten more Filipinos repatriated from Libya arrive

(Eagle News) –Ten more Overseas Filipino Workers repatriated from Libya have arrived, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday, Feb. 12.

In a Tweet, Charge d’Affaires Elmer Cato said the group is the first batch to be assisted by the government in returning home this year.

“This is also the first joint effort of the (DFA) and International Organization for Migration,” he said.

An alert level 4 is currently hoisted over Libya, which is facing civil unrest.

This means that the government is implementing a mandatory repatriation of Filipinos there.