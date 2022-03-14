DFA summons China’s ambassador over “illegal incursion” of Chinese Navy ship in Sulu Sea

Chinese Navy ship in Sulu Sea from January 29 to February 1

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs has summoned Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian over the People’s Liberation Army – Navy’s (PLAN’s) recent illegal incursion in the Sulu Sea.

The DFA said that from January 29 to February 1, “a PLAN Electronic Reconnaissance Ship (Dongdiao-class) with bow number 792 entered Philippine waters without permission, reaching the waters of Palawan’s Cuyo Group of Islands and Apo Island in Mindoro.”

In a statement, the DFA said that a Philippine Navy vessel, BRP Antonio Luna (FF-151) “challenged” the Chinese ship PLAN 792 but the later claimed that it was “exercising innocent passage.”

“As a country that abides by its international commitments, the Philippines recognizes the right of innocent passage in accordance with Article 52 of the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). However, the actions of PLAN 792 did not constitute innocent passage and violated Philippine sovereignty,” the DFA said.

It noted that the Chinese ship “lingered” in the Sulu Sea for three days.

The ship “did not follow a track that can be considered as continuous and expeditious,” the DFA said.

The Chinese ship, PLAN 792, “also continued its activities in Philippine waters despite being repeatedly directed by the BRP Antonio Luna to leave Philippine waters immediately.”

“Respect Philippine territory,” DFA tells China-

Because of this, the DFA, through Acting Undersecretary Ma. Theresa P. Lazaro summoned the Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian and “demanded that China respect Philippine territory and maritime jurisdiction, and to comply with its obligations under international law, particularly UNCLOS.”

The DFA official also relayed to the Chinese ambassador the Philippines’ demand that Chinese vessels should “desist from entering Philippine waters uninvited and without permission.”

China claims almost all of the South China Sea, through which trillions of dollars in trade passes annually, with competing claims from Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

Beijing has ignored a 2016 ruling by The Hague-based Permanent Court of Arbitration that its historical claim is without basis.

Tensions between Manila and Beijing flared up last year after hundreds of Chinese vessels were detected at Whitsun Reef in the Spratly Islands, which lie in the disputed waters.

In November, Chinese coastguard ships fired water cannon at Philippine boats delivering supplies to marines at Second Thomas Shoal, also in the Spratly Islands.

(Eagle News Service with a report from Agence France Presse)