DFA: Six Filipinos evacuated from Ukraine arrived safely in Moldova

(Eagle News) — Six Filipinos who were evacuated from Ukraine have safely arrived in Moldova.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the evacuees include a fourth-year medical student at the Bukovinian State Medical University, two Filipino nationals married to Ukrainian nationals (one of whom traveled with her two-year-old son), and two Filipinos working for an international organization managed to cross the Moldovan border.

The department said Honorary Consul Victor Gaina of the Philippine Honorary Consulate in Chisinau in close coordination with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest, headed by Ambassador Frank R. Cimafranca assisted in ensuring the safe passage of the Filipinos.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Budapest and Philippine Consulate in Chisinau will make arrangements to bring four of the six to Romania where they will take their repatriation flight to Manila.

Filipinos who need repatriation assistance near the borders of Moldova and Romania were advised to coordinate with the Philippine Embassy in Budapest through the following contact details:

Hungary

Budapest PE emergency hotline

+36 30 202 1760

ATN Officer Claro Cabuniag

+36 30 074 5656 (mobile)

+63 966 340 4725 (viber)

Moldova

Consul Victor Gaina

Mobile number (also WhatsApp no.(sad) +37369870870 or email addresses: victor.gaina@phconsulate.md or consul@phconsulate.md