DFA says 386 Filipinos, including remains of 4 killed in Beirut blasts, to arrive from Lebanon today

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it has chartered a repatriation flight from Lebanon that would carry at least 386 Overseas Filipinos (OFs) and the remains of eight overseas Filipinos, four of whom were killed as a result of the tragic August 4 blasts in a Beirut port

The chartered flight is expected to arive anytime today, Monday, Aug. 17, at the Terminal 3 of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via Qatar Airways flight QR 3150.

The DFA did not say if the chartered flight would also carry some 20 Filipinos who were among those injured in the August 4 blasts in Beirut that has killed 177 people. Earlier, a day before, or on Sunday, Aug. 16, the DFA twitted that the 20 were among the 410 overseas Filipinos who left Lebanon for a flight back to the country.

DFA: 410 Filipinos Depart Lebanon Today: https://t.co/jsSy6dBLo8@DFAPHL, through its Embassy in Beirut, is bringing home 410 Overseas Filipinos from Lebanon today. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/W8xDn48CaT — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) August 16, 2020

In a release, the DFA said that Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. is expected to be present at the airport to receive the repatriates.

Other officials who are likely to join the Secretary are Undersecretary for Civilian Security and Consular Concerns Brigido J. Dulay, Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola, and DND Undersecretary Cesar B. Yano.

(Eagle News Service)