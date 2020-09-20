DFA says 185,650 Filipinos repatriated since February

(Eagle News)–Over 185,000 Filipinos abroad have been repatriated since February, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, of the 185,650, 120602 or 64.96 percent were land-based and 65048 or 35.04 percent were sea-based.

This week, the DFA said most of the repatriates were from the Middle East, at 8132.

Arrivals from Europe have reached 1299, including three medical cases from Turkey, Spain and Malta; 1089 from the Americas; and 981 from Asia.

The repatriates from Asia included the two rescued Filipino crew members of the Gulf Livestock-1 that sank off Japan, and eight Filipino seafarers who had been stranded in the waters of Ningde City, Fujian Province, China due to travel restrictions brought about by COVID-19.

The DFA said from Africa, 110 Filipinos have been repatriated.

Of these, 109 were working in Algeria and were assisted by the Philippine Embassy in Tripoli, Libya, the DFA said.

“The DFA, through its Foreign Service Posts around the world, remains unwavering in carrying out its repatriation efforts, wherever and whenever possible,” the department added.