DFA reports ten more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

Five more deaths reported

(Eagle News) — Ten more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 15089.

No additional recoveries were reported, which means the recovery total remains at 9526.

Five additional fatalities pushed the COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos abroad to 1038.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad–at 8141, 4755, and 669, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 886 and 581, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said.