Featured News, Metro

DFA reports ten more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

Posted by Kaye Fe on

Five more deaths reported

(Eagle News) — Ten more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 15089.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

No additional recoveries were reported, which means the recovery total remains at 9526.

Five additional fatalities pushed the COVID-19 fatalities among Filipinos abroad to 1038.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad–at 8141, 4755, and 669, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 886 and 581, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said.

Related Posts