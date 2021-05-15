DFA reports ten more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Ten more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18581.

Three additional recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 11369.

No additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll due to COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos remains at 1162.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10465, 5913, and 758, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 983 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 31.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.