National

DFA reports seven more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — Seven more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 19772.

One additional recovery also pushed COVID-19 recoveries to 12038.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

No additional death due to COVID-19 was reported among overseas Filipinos, which means the COVID-19 death toll remains at 1194.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 11249, 6288 and 789, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 984 and 622, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 33.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.

Related Posts