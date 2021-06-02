DFA reports seven more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Seven more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 19772.

One additional recovery also pushed COVID-19 recoveries to 12038.

No additional death due to COVID-19 was reported among overseas Filipinos, which means the COVID-19 death toll remains at 1194.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 11249, 6288 and 789, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 984 and 622, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 33.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.