DFA reports one more COVID-19 recovery among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — One more Filipino abroad has recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said with the additional recovery, the recovery total rose to 7565.

Three additional COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas, however, pushed the total to 11674.

No additional death was reported, which means the death toll remains at 846.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7544, 4657, and 553, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, with 769 and 521, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, with nine.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 200,000 Filipinos abroad since the start of repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic in February.