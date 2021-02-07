DFA reports nine more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos outside the country to 14420.

Three more recoveries were reported, also pushing the COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 9066.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the number of overseas Filipinos who died due to COVID-19 remains at 954, based on DFA data.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and recoveries saw a slight decrease to 6.62% and 62.87%, respectively,” the DFA said.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos based outside the country, at 8073, 4754 and 610, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries so far, at 841 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

The DFA repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.