DFA reports five more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Five new COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 14878.

No additional recoveries nor fatalities were reported, which means the recovery and death tallies remain at 9366 and 1016, respectively.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 8131, 4755, and 663, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 873 and 582, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.