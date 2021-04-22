DFA reports five more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total at 18,165

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos is now at 18,165.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this was after five additional cases were reported.

No additional deaths nor recoveries were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll and recovery total among Filipinos abroad remain at 1121 and 11162, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths, at 10422, 5863, and 731, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 929 and 614, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 26.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.