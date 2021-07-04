DFA reports 99 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Ninety-nine more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas to 20,881.

Recoveries are now at 12375, including the additional 88 recoveries.

Eight more deaths pushed the COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad to 1237.

Meanwhile, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, at 11855, 6504, and 830, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 33.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.