DFA reports 7 more COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Seven more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery tally among Filipinos abroad to 9301.

Four additional COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos overseas to 14,791.

Three additional deaths among Filipinos abroad were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 1,012.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and recoveries saw a slight increase to 6.84% and 62.88%, respectively,” the DFA said.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 8131, 4755, and 661, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, at 863 and 582, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths so far, at 21.