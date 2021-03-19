DFA reports 7 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; tally at 15,948

(Eagle News) — Seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

Department of Foreign Affairs data showed as a result, COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad–whether active or not–reached 15,948.

Seventeen more have recovered, pushing the total COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos to 9,666.

One additional death also led to an increase in the COVID-19 death toll, now at 1,045.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 8882, 4764, and 673, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 890 and 590, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.