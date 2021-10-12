DFA reports 67 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Sixty-seven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 23384.

Meanwhile, 118 additional recoveries pushed the total recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 13663.

No additional deaths have been reported, which means the death toll remains at 1389.

The Middle East and Africa are the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, deaths and recoveries among overseas Filipinos, at 13120, 927, and 6640, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1036 and 660, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, meanwhile, has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 84.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the DFA said.