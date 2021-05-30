DFA reports 5 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)– Five more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent data from the Department of Foreign Affairs, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total among overseas Filipinos to 19720.

Four additional recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 12,004.

COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos remain at 1,179, with no additional fatality reported.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries and fatalities saw a slight decrease to 60.87% and 5.98%, respectively,” the department said.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad–at 11248, 6288, 775, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and least recoveries among Filipinos overseas, at 984 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 32.