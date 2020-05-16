DFA reports 4th day of more recoveries than confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos; total recoveries breach 800 mark

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 30 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,360 as of Saturday, May 16.

Five (5) new fatalities were recorded, bringing to 274 the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos.

Thirty five (35) new recoveries were also reported, with the total now at 824.

“Today marks the 4th consecutive day of more recoveries than new confirmed cases and fatalities among Filipinos abroad,” the DFA said in a statement.

Based on DFA’s data, “Asia and the Pacific still has the most number of recoveries and lowest in mortality”.

Meanwhile, “Europe and Middle East remain as leaders in terms of total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among nationals abroad,” while the Americas “ranks first in mortality.”

Eagle News Service