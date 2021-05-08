DFA reports 45 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Forty-five more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional COVID-19 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18524.

Twenty-seven more recoveries also pushed the total recoveries to 11333.

Twelve more deaths also pushed the COVID-19 death toll to 1159.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10463, 5912, and 758, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 982 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 29.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said.