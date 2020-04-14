DFA reports 44 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos; total now at 704

(Eagle News)- The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) on Tuesday, April 14, reported a 31.6% increase in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases involving Filipinos overseas.

In a statement, the DFA said that 44 new cases, 22 new recoveries, and 4 additional deaths were recorded as of today, April 14, involving overseas Filipinos in 41 countries/regions.

The total number of confirmed cases stands at 704, with 216 recoveries and 88 deaths across 41 countries and regions (Courtesy: DFA)”[T]he DFA records a 31.6% increase in the confirmed COVID-19 cases among our OFs in the Americas, Asia and the Pacific, Europe, and Middle East/Africa compared to figures last week, which gives a todal of 704 confirmed cases as of today,” the statement said.

Four hundred (400) overseas Filipinos, on the other hand, are undergoing treatment for the coronavirus.

“The DFA, through its Embassies and Consulates, continues to partner with local health authorities and agencies in ensuring proper implementation of preventive measures and restrictions, and remains steadfast in its commitment to attending to the needs of our kababayan affected by the COVID-19 pandemic”, the statement added.

Eagle News Service