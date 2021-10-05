DFA reports 40 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Forty more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos outside the country to 23,317.

The DFA said 87 new recoveries also pushed the total COVID-19 recovery tally to 13,552.

Two additional deaths pushed the death toll to 1389.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa are the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 13113, 6633, and 927, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1036 and 660, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 84.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor and assist our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.