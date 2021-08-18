DFA reports 36 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Thirty-six more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases detected among Filipinos outside the country to 21767.

Forty-five additional recoveries also pushed the total COVID-19 recoveries to 12603.

Seven more COVID-19 deaths have been reported among Filipinos abroad, pushing their COVID-19 death toll to 1332.

“Compared to last week’s figures, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and recoveries increased slightly by 0.53%, and 0.36%, respectively, while those under treatment decreased by 0.20%,” the department said.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas at 12343, 6558 and 906, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1016 and 655, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 50.

“The DFA continues to monitor the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said.