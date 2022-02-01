DFA reports 250 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos have risen to 24768.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, this was after 250 more cases were reported from consular posts.

Sixty-four more have recovered, pushing the COVID-19 recovery tally among Filipinos abroad to 14544.

One more fatality was reported, bringing the total COVID-19 deaths to 1459.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 13355, 6742, and 929, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1079 and 687, respectively.

Europe has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 130.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amidst our continuing fight against the pandemic,” the department said.