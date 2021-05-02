DFA reports 23 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total at 18,380

(Eagle News) — Twenty-three more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18380.

Four more have recovered, also pushing the recovery total to 11274.

The death toll is now at 1147, with the addition of two deaths.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries and those under treatment saw a slight decrease to 61.34% and 32.42%, respectively. Meanwhile fatalities increased to 6.24%,” the DFA said.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10453, 5902 and 747, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 980 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines, at 29.

The DFA has said repatriation efforts amid the COVID-19 pandemic are ongoing.

In 2020, the department said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos.