DFA reports 226 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 200 more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional 226 COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 20,661.

“The reported spike is due to surge in COVID-19 cases reported in one country in the Middle East,” the DFA said.

Meanwhile, 120 new recoveries and seven new fatalities also pushed the COVID-19 recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos to 12221 and 1227, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa still have the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 11741, 6398 and 820, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 33.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.