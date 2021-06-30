DFA reports 21 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Twenty-one more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 20,773.

Meanwhile, 27 more recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 12261.

The death toll is now at 1,229, including the additional two deaths.

According to the data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 11759, 6416, and 822, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 986 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 33.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to partner with host governments to ensure the safety and well-being of our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.