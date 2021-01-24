DFA reports 19 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported among Filipinos abroad.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 total number of cases among overseas Filipinos to 13779.

Twenty-three new recoveries pushed the recovery total to 8817.

An additional death led to an increase in the death toll due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, now at 945.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 fatalities and those under treatment saw a slight decrease to 6.86% and 29.15%, respectively. Meanwhile, the number of recoveries slightly increased to 63.99%,” the DFA said.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 7847, 4752, and 605, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 533, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, with 21.