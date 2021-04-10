DFA reports 18 additional COVID-19 cases, 45 more recoveries among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Eighteen more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

The latest Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 17,082.

Forty-five more have recovered, also pushing the recovery total to 10122.

Two more Filipinos abroad have died due to COVID-19.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 9529, 4963, and 685, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 915 and 603, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths among overseas Filipinos due to COVID-19, at 26.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.