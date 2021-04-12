DFA reports 17 more COVID-19 cases, 14 additional COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos in the Middle East

(Eagle News) –Seventeen more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the latest Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 17099.

COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos also rose, now at 1083, with the addition of 14 deaths, DFA data showed.

The DFA said all additional COVID-19 cases and fatalities were reported in the Middle East.

Recoveries among Filipinos abroad remain at 10122.

According to the DFA, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 9546, 4963 and 700, respectively.

The Americas have the least cases and recoveries, at 915 and 603, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the most COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad so far, at 26.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos and steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare amidst the pandemic,” the department said.