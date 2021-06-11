DFA reports 153 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional 153 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 20,090.

The DFA said the spike in cases was due to a reported spike in the same in the Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, four more have recovered, while two others died, bringing the total recoveries and deaths due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad to 12073 and 1198, respectively.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 11359, 6293, and 793, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 984 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths, at 33.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.