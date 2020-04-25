DFA reports 152 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, total now over 1,300

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 152 new COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, mostly from the Middle East, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 1,337 as of Saturday, April 25.

In a statement, the DFA said that for the past month, “an increasing trend of confirmed cases has been noted with an average of 37 cases per day, while there is a steady rate of recoveries and deaths at 7 and 5 cases per day, respectively.”

The DFA recorded 184 deaths and 328 recoveries involving Filipinos across 43 countries and regions worldwide, with 825 currently undergoing treatment.

“The updated figures show that the total recoveries at 328 remains higher than the number of deaths at 184,” the statement said.

It also noted that most of the confirmed cases were recorded among overseas Filipinos in the European region, the highest number of recoveries in Asia and the Pacific, and most fatalities in the Americas.

Eagle News Service