DFA reports 147 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)– Over 100 more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the 147 more COVID-19 cases pushed the total cases among Filipinos abroad to 21090.

Seventy-six more have recovered, pushing the total recoveries to 12430.

The number of COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the Philippines is now at 1261 including the additional 16 fatalities.

“There are now 97 countries and territories with confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, following reports from the Middle East and Africa,” the department said.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 11920, 6508 and 845, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 991 and 643, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 41.

“The DFA continues to monitor the situation of overseas Filipinos and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said.

Only recently, the DFA said it repatriated over 300 Filipinos from the United Arab Emirates, bringing the total repatriated from that country since the start of the pandemic to 3,000.