DFA reports 145 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional 145 cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 24,518.

Thirty-nine more have recovered, pushing the COVID-19 recovery tally to 14480.

The DFA said no additional deaths were reported, which means the death toll remains at 1458.

According to the department, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos is at 106 following new reports from two countries in Europe.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 13307, 6710 and 929, respectively.

The Americas have the least reported COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1076 and 687, respectively.

Europe has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas so far, at 130.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor and assist our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.