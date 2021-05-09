DFA reports 13 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Thirteen more overseas Filipinos have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional cases pushed the total COVID-19 cases to 18537.

Sixteen additional recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 11349.

No additional fatality was reported, which means the death toll remains at 1159.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries saw a slight decrease to 61.22%. Meanwhile fatalities and those under treatment increased to 6.25% and 32.52%, respectively,” the department said.

According to DOH data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad, at 10463, 5912, and 758, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries among overseas Filipinos, at 982 and 625, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 29.