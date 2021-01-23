DFA reports 127 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News)–Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among Filipinos abroad.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional 127 cases pushed the COVID-19 total cases among overseas Filipinos to 13760.

Forty-six additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery tally of Filipinos overseas to 8784.

“The reported spike is due to another surge in COVID-19 cases reported in one country in Europe,” the DFA said.

No additional deaths were reported which means the death toll remains at 944.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 7845, 4752 and 605, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 200, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 21.

The DFA said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad in 2020 amid the pandemic.