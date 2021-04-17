DFA reports 126 more COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19.

Data released by the Department of Foreign Affairs recently said the additional 126 COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 18,134.

One hundred additional recoveries also pushed the total number of recoveries to 11,142.

According to the DFA data, COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad have reached 1,115, with the addition of two deaths.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 10421, 5863, and 730, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 919 and 603, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 26.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.