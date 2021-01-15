DFA reports 120 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more Filipinos abroad have tested positive for COVID-19 from the Middle East and Africa.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 120 additional cases from a single report pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos overseas to 13498.

The DFA said the reported spike was due to late reports owing to privacy concerns in one country in the said region.

No additional COVID-19 recoveries nor fatalities among Filipinos overseas were reported, which means the recovery total and death toll respectively remain at 8585 and 935.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, with 7836, 4691, and 602, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 788 and 527, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least deaths due to COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, with 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.