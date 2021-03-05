DFA reports 12 more COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Twelve more overseas Filipinos died due to COVID-19.

According to Department of Foreign Affairs data, the additional deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad to 1,033.

Twenty-nine additional cases also pushed the COVID-19 total to 15,052.

“To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 87,” the DFA said.

Based on DFA data, 58 more recoveries were reported among overseas Filipinos.

This also pushed the COVID-19 recovery to 9513.

According to the data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 8131, 4755, and 664, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 886 and 581, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 21.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the DFA said.