DFA reports 12 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad; total at 18,325

(Eagle News) — Twelve more COVID-19 cases were reported among overseas Filipinos.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 18325.

Thirteen more recoveries also pushed the recovery total to 11233.

No additional fatalities among Filipinos outside the country were reported, which means the death toll due to COVID-19 remains at 1145.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries, and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 10453, 5902, and 747, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 957 and 622, respectively.

The Asia Pacific has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas so far, at 29.

“The DFA shall continue to keep track of the status of overseas Filipinos, and facilitate repatriations, whenever possible,” the department said.