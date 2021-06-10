DFA reports 11 more COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Eleven more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

Recent Department of Foreign Affairs data showed the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 19,933.

Recoveries also rose to 12067, including the additional eight recoveries.

No additional COVID-19 death was reported among Filipinos abroad, which means the death toll remains at 1196.

According to the DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 11357, 6293, and 791, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 984 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos outside the country, at 33.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.