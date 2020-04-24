DFA repatriates over 800 OFWs from UK, Equatorial Guinea, Congo, Australia

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has recently repatriated over 800 Overseas Filipino Workers.

In a statement, the DFA said 818 OFWs from the UK, Equatorial Guinea, Democratic Republic of Congo and Australia arrived on three separate chartered flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport on Thursday afternoon and early morning Friday.

The DFA said the repatriates underwent a rapid testing upon their arrival.

They were also briefed on quarantine protocols before they were transported to designated facilities where they will undergo the mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

“The series of repatriations facilitated by the DFA is a testament to the whole-of-government approach, involving the DFA’s home office and foreign service posts — the Philippine Embassies in London, Abuja, Nairobi and Canberra — in coordination with DFA’s partner government agencies and the employers of the repatriates,” the DFA said.

“DFA is unwavering in its commitment to assist kababayans who are severely affected by the global Covid-19 pandemic and to date, has successfully facilitated the repatriation of 19,407 Filipinos from all over the world,” it added.