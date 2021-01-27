DFA repatriates over 3,000 Filipinos abroad during the third week of January

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs said it repatriated over 3,000 overseas Filipinos during the third week of January.

Of the 3,288 Filipinos abroad repatriated, the DFA said 470 were seafarers while 2,818 were land-based.

The DFA said some of those repatriated this week overseas Filipinos with a medical condition, those coming from Singapore and Oman, and a seafarer from Brazil.

The DFA also safely brought home an undocumented overseas Filipino from Brunei, the department said.

With the additional 3,288 Filipinos abroad who were brought home, the number of Filipinos repatriated by the department since February rose to 351,576.

February marked the start of repatriations of overseas Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.