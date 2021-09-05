DFA repatriates 67 Filipinos from Cambodia

(Eagle News) — Sixty-seven Filipinos recently arrived in the Philippines after they were repatriated by the government from Cambodia.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the repatriates, which included two minors, 12 senior citizens, and one pregnant woman, arrived in the country via a sweeper flight that also repatriated Filipinos from Laos, and Myanmar.

The repatriates were affected by the pandemic and had lost their jobs, or were stranded in Cambodia.

With the 67 repatriates from Cambodia, the number of Filipinos repatriated from the country since the start of the pandemic in 2020 has climbed to 1,037.

The department is still repatriating Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic.