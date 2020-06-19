DFA repatriates 661 Filipino seafarers from Europe

(Eagle News)–Over 600 Filipinos have been recently repatriated from Europe, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, of the 661, 357 were seafarers of Holland America cruises from The Netherlands, while 304 were working for AIDA cruises, and came from Hamburg, Germany.

The repatriates from The Netherlands arrived on Friday, June 19, and those from Hamburg on June 17.

They were brought back to the Philippines via a chartered TUI flight.

“The seafarers had been awaiting repatriation after cruise trips were suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic since March,” the DFA said.

Before boarding, they were provided with information on how to avail of the benefits of the government’s programs such as AKAP or the Social Amelioration Fund and the Balik Pinas, Balik Hanapbuhay Livelihood program.