DFA repatriates 60 Filipinos from India

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated 60 Filipinos from India amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The DFA said the 60 included nine seafarers and five babies who underwent liver transplant in India.

The repatriates landed at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 aboard Air India Flight AI 1310 on Tuesday.

The DFA said the repatriates underwent routine health screening and mandatory RT-PCR test for arriving passengers.

The DFA said the family of a baby, who was among those who underwent a liver transplant, and the baby will instead be quarantined at home as the child is medically compromised.

“The repatriation was a joint effort of the DFA, through the Philippine Embassy in New Delhi, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Bureau of Quarantine, Philippine Coast Guard, among others, in line with the Government’s commitment to bring home distressed Filipinos amid the global health crisis,” the DFA said.