Featured News

DFA repatriates 46 Filipinos stranded in Amsterdam

Posted by Kaye Fe on
The government has repatriated 46 Filipinos stranded in The Netherlands amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the DFA has said./The Hague Philippine Embassy/

(Eagle News)–The government has repatriated 46 Filipino seafarers who ere stranded in The Netherlands following the cancellation of their flight amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Philippine Embassy in The Hague told the Department of Foreign Affairs the 46 were part of a group of 53 seafarers from different vessels who were scheduled to take a connecting flight to Narita airport at Schiphol airport on June 19.

The  other seven decided to take other flights  arranged by their respective employers, the DFA said.

According to the DFA, the  53 seafarers were also given financial assistance.

The department has said it has repatriated over 50,000 Filipinos since the start of the pandemic early this year.

 

 

