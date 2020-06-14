DFA repatriates 390 Filipinos from Laos, Norway

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs has repatriated almost 400 Filipinos from Laos and Norway.

The DFA said the 125 land-based Overseas Filipino Workers from Laos and the 265 sea-based OFWs from Norway arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport via Air Asia flight Z2 8293 and Evelop Air EV 659, respectively.

The agency said upon arrival, they underwent RT-PCR COVID-19 testing and thorough documentation screening.

They were also briefed on the current safety protocols prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases.

“The Department of Social Welfare and Development also made available psycho-social counselling to OFWs who may wish to seek such service,” the DFA said.

The repatriates will be temporarily housed at Bureau of Quarantine-approved facilities for mandatory quarantine while they await the results of their RT-PCR tests.

“The DFA remains true to its commitment to provide timely assistance to distressed overseas Filipinos affected by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the agency said.