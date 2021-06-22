DFA repatriates 347 Filipinos from Saudi Arabia

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has recently repatriated over 300 overseas Filipino workers from Saudi Arabia.

In a statement, the DFA said the 347 individuals, including one stretcher-bound patient, five pregnant women, one visually-impaired, and five who are wheelchair-borne, arrived on June 19.

The department said a pre-processing of financial assistance of P10,000 was done for qualified beneficiaries.

It said the financial assistance would be given upon their release from quarantine.

The repatriates are required to undergo a stringent facility-based quarantine provided by the Philippine government, “in conformity with the health protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH) – Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).”

It said they are also required to undergo RT-PCR testing for COVID-19.

“The Philippine government upholds the One-Country Team Approach (OCTA) by continuously collaborating and cooperating with the Department of Health (DOH), the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Coast Guard to ensure the safety and welfare of our kababayans,” the department said.