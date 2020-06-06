DFA repatriates 345 Filipinos from Barbados

(Eagle News)–The government has recently repatriated over 300 Filipinos from Barbados, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Saturday, June 6.

According to the DFA, the 345 Filipinos who were all crew members of the Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines arrived at Clark International Airport via Philippine Airlines flight PR 8117.

Upon arrival at Clark International Airport, the repatriates underwent proper documentation procedures, RT-PCR COVID-19 testing and a briefing on current safety protocols prescribed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, the DFA said.

The department said they would be temporarily housed at Bureau of Quarantine-approved facilities for mandatory quarantine while they await the results of their RT-PCR COVID-19 test.

“This whole-of-government approach among the different agencies — the DFA, Department of Health-Bureau of Quarantine, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Clark International Airport, Department of Tourism, Philippine National Police and members of the private sector — ensures that overseas Filipinos are successfully repatriated and taken out of harm’s way,” the DFA said.

Earlier, the department reported the repatriation of 160 Filipinos stranded in Japan.

The DFA has been repatriating Filipinos amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the first ones coming from China, the virus’ first reported epicenter.