DFA repatriates 301 distressed OFWs from Saudi Arabia

(Eagle News) — Over 300 overseas Filipino workers were repatriated from Saudi Arabia on June 25.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 301 distressed OFWs from Riyadh arrived in the Philippines via a flight chartered by the department’s Office of the Undersecretary for Migrant Workers Affairs.

The DFA said qualified repatriates received financial assistance of P10,000.

They will undergo quarantine provided by the Philippine government, in accordance with the health protocols set by the Department of Health (DOH) – Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

The department said they shall also be subjected to RT-PCR testing for COVID-19 before being reunited with their families.

“In the spirit of continuing service to our kababayan, we will go the distance towards facilitating the return of these bagong bayani who have given so much to the country, and whose sacrifices animate and inspire the whole of the Philippine government,” Foreign Affairs Undersecretary for Migrant Workers’ Affairs Sarah Lou Y. Arriola said.

Presidential Assistant on Foreign Affairs Undersecretary Robert Borje, for his part, reiterated the government’s concern for the welfare of all overseas Filipino workers.

“The Philippine government continues to uphold the One-Country Team Approach (OCTA) to ensure the safety and welfare of our kababayan,” the department said.